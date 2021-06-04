Akash Network (AKT) Hits Market Cap of $206.19 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.33 or 0.00009059 BTC on exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $206.19 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 139,955,230 coins and its circulating supply is 61,898,399 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

