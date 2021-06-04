Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKBA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $3.33 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $533.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

