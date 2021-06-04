Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,536 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $383,950.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,378 shares in the company, valued at $33,819,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE ALG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,608. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.05. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $93.85 and a one year high of $165.98.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.
About Alamo Group
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.