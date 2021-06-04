Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,536 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $383,950.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,378 shares in the company, valued at $33,819,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ALG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,608. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.05. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $93.85 and a one year high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

