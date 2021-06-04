Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.14% of Alamo Group worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alamo Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alamo Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alamo Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $151.56 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,108 shares of company stock worth $1,100,120. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

