Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after buying an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after buying an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after buying an additional 1,941,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,388,000 after buying an additional 221,416 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after buying an additional 41,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $171,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,406.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,724 shares of company stock worth $7,973,043. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $65.46 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $74.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.