Alchemy Pay (ACH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.63 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.56 or 0.00420672 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.76 or 0.00280587 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00156443 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005472 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,092,907 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

