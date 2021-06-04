Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,100 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 4.3% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $159,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,838,611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,819,000 after acquiring an additional 145,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.49. The company had a trading volume of 26,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,930. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

