Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $332,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KALU traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.86. 50,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,573. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.51. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

