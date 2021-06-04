Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.22 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002827 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $3.22 billion and approximately $234.35 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00050968 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.84 or 0.00265780 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00040236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012656 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,132.60 or 0.03045470 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,544,764,579 coins and its circulating supply is 3,063,610,555 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

