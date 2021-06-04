Alien Worlds Market Cap Tops $170.60 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $170.60 million and $25.03 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00068879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00295481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00236923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.46 or 0.01194052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,479.13 or 0.99789450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alien Worlds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alien Worlds using one of the exchanges listed above.

