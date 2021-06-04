Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.00

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 391178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.25 ($0.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.49. The company has a market capitalization of £163.65 million and a PE ratio of 24.25.

About Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.