Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $117.25 and last traded at $117.37. 13,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 926,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.92.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 462,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,574,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.