Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 40,910 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,910 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 500,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 680,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 358,856 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 711.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $14,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -883.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.