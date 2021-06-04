Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 906,351 MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 906,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,000.

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $796,000.

OTCMKTS:MSDAU opened at $10.25 on Friday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

