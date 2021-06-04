Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,223,082 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.46% of El Pollo Loco worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 517,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after acquiring an additional 363,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 294,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $606.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.53. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

