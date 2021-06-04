Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.40% of FVCBankcorp worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Equities analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

