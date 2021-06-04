Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of VEREIT worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VEREIT by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in VEREIT by 5.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 531,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VEREIT by 23.8% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the first quarter worth approximately $13,870,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

