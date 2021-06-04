Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of Markel worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $131,282,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 7,079.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,328,000 after buying an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Markel by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,574,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Markel by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $17,234,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel stock opened at $1,226.48 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $880.59 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,196.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.