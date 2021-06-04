Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.01 Million Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Invitae worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 21.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 20.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,531 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Invitae by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 997,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Invitae by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $60,491,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $196,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $688,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,685 shares of company stock worth $6,203,317 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVTA opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.00. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.