Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.19 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,339 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.33% of Barnes Group worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in B. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

Barnes Group stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.