Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of Terreno Realty worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,726,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after acquiring an additional 435,011 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,216,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 504,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 197,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,635,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

TRNO stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $65.14.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.56%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

