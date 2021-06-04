Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,159 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of LCI Industries worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 3,833.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 188,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 68,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries stock opened at $149.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.22%.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCII. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

