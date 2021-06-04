Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,387 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 57,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.92 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.08 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.63.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.