Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,132 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Leggett & Platt worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 75.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

