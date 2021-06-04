Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 56,697 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,697 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.61% of New Senior Investment Group worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 729,984 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 572,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 290,757 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 713.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 258,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.65 million, a PE ratio of -29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.04. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.64.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

