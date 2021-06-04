Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,739 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of APA worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of APA by 13,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -387.60, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

