Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,128,000 after buying an additional 199,220 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 638.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

