Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.89

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.02. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 29,660 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89.

Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

