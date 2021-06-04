Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002262 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $238.45 million and $40.02 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00094174 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003216 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015627 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003460 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003499 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

