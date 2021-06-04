Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lowered by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total value of $32,545,399.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $32,545,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,678,652. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $22.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,427.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,639. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,303.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.