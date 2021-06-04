Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Trimmed by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,678,652. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $32.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,436.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,639. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,303.19. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.