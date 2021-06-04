Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 225.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,364.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,273.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

