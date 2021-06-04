Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $101,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,347.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,273.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

