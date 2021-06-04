Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,453.60

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2,453.60 and last traded at $2,444.53, with a volume of 70443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,404.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,303.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,678,652. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

