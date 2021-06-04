Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires 98,300 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of CIT Group worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Shares of CIT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.94. 4,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

In other CIT Group news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,477.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.