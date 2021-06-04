Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 787,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,810,000. GW Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 4.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 2.51% of GW Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $55,386.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $129,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.09.

NASDAQ GWPH remained flat at $$218.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.57. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $219.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.57). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $152.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

