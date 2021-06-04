Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 314,200 Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 314,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,995,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Talend at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter worth about $59,810,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talend by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,052,000 after buying an additional 390,957 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Talend by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,642,000 after buying an additional 395,186 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Talend by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 925,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after buying an additional 72,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Talend by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 814,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $102,513.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TLND traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.22. 1,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.42. Talend S.A. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. On average, analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

TLND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Talend Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

