Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 503,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 1.09% of Magnachip Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 37,576 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,209 shares during the period. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 437,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 117,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MX stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.60. 230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,976. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

MX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

