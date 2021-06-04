Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys Shares of 687,285 Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 687,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,081,000. Magellan Health accounts for 1.7% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 2.63% of Magellan Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,508,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at $9,655,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,058,000 after buying an additional 181,724 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGLN stock remained flat at $$94.23 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,497. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.10.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

