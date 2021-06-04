Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys Shares of 72,339 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Omnicell as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

OMCL stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.56. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

