Alpine Associates Management Inc. Makes New $78.04 Million Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,531,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,043,000. Change Healthcare comprises approximately 2.1% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,956,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $64,113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,644.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,765,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,355,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,243,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $23.69. 22,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.50. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.82.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

