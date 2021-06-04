Alpine Associates Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 439,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,142,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Athene as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Athene by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Athene by 4.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athene stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.74. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $63.64.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $628,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,722.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,662 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

