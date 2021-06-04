Alpine Associates Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,650,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 2.46% of Fly Leasing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fly Leasing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Fly Leasing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

NYSE:FLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. 2,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.83. The company has a market cap of $516.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.54. Fly Leasing Limited has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

