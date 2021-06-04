Alpine Associates Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,373,010 Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,373,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,000. Cardtronics accounts for 1.4% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 3.03% of Cardtronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardtronics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of Cardtronics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $38.94. 5,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cardtronics plc has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

In related news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $37,635.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,608,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,167 shares of company stock valued at $277,483 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

