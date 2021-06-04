Alpine Associates Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,627,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,165 shares during the period. Navistar International makes up approximately 1.9% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Navistar International worth $71,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navistar International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Navistar International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Navistar International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navistar International by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navistar International alerts:

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NAV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,808. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20. Navistar International Co. has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navistar International Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.