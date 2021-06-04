Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes $39.84 Million Position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,371,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,842,000. Perspecta makes up 1.1% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Perspecta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 54,477 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 1,265.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,126 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter worth about $2,995,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter worth about $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

PRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.12.

Shares of NYSE:PRSP remained flat at $$29.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,537,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,806. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Perspecta Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

