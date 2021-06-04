Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,264,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,933,000. PRA Health Sciences accounts for about 5.3% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 1.95% of PRA Health Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $23,613,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRAH. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,825. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.33. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.79 and a 1 year high of $175.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.15.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

