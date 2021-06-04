Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 2,553 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after buying an additional 382,500 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,983. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $366.51 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $378.61. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.17.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

