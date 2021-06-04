Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 4,847 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 1.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,869 shares of company stock worth $49,528,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $155.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.27.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

