Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $105,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $224.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.46. The company has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

